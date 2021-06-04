jobs hiring

Fort Bend Co. leaders create job opportunities for youth ahead of summer break

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fort Bend Co. leaders launch to create job opportunities for youth

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Do you have a teen or a young adult looking to get to work this summer? The recent launch of the Fort Bend County Youth Employment Program could be a great resource to help make that happen.

Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George was joined by other business leaders for the launch of the program on Friday.

The program is intended to help provide summer job opportunities for young adults ages 16-21. In addition, year-round opportunities will also be available through a partnership with Workforce Solutions.

SEE ALSO: This is the hottest job in Houston for college grads, says new study
EMBED More News Videos

Businesses everywhere are welcoming an economic rebound posed by improving COVID case numbers and the vaccine. But, many new businesses, including a restaurant we spoke with, are having a hard time getting things open, due to this.



"This is a wonderful opportunity for our young people to establish good work habits, learn responsibility, organization, and time management skills," said George. "We must support our youth and provide them with a pathway to employment and careers."

Departments are looking to employ around 250 youth for paid jobs.

Participating departments and offices include employment with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Behavioral Health Services, the Commissioner Offices, the Constable Offices, the County Clerk, Judge K.P. George's office, the County Tax Assessor/Collector, the District Attorney, the County Treasurer and more.

SEE ALSO: US added modest 559,000 jobs in May, a sign of more hiring struggles
EMBED More News Videos

The May jobs report will provide a post-pandemic reality check for the U.S. economy.



"This is one of the ways Fort Bend County is addressing and coming out of this COVID-19 pandemic," George said.

Teens and young professionals have until June 9 to apply on Fort Bend County's website. George said the code for the temporary youth worker summer program is 21-230.

Follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersfort bend countyjobs hiringcareersjobs
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS HIRING
Land one of these jobs without even leaving your home
Costco raises minimum wage to $17 an hour
Here's how to land a job in Alvin during ABC13's virtual job fair
Alvin Community College offers way to tap into oil and gas
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News