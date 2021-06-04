Fort Bend Co. leaders create job opportunities for youth ahead of summer break

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10595167" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Businesses everywhere are welcoming an economic rebound posed by improving COVID case numbers and the vaccine. But, many new businesses, including a restaurant we spoke with, are having a hard time getting things open, due to this.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Do you have a teen or a young adult looking to get to work this summer? The recent launch of the Fort Bend County Youth Employment Program could be a great resource to help make that happen.Fort Bend County Judge K.P. George was joined by other business leaders for the launch of the program on Friday.The program is intended to help provide summer job opportunities for young adults ages 16-21. In addition, year-round opportunities will also be available through a partnership with Workforce Solutions."This is a wonderful opportunity for our young people to establish good work habits, learn responsibility, organization, and time management skills," said George. "We must support our youth and provide them with a pathway to employment and careers."Departments are looking to employ around 250 youth for paid jobs.Participating departments and offices include employment with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, Behavioral Health Services, the Commissioner Offices, the Constable Offices, the County Clerk, Judge K.P. George's office, the County Tax Assessor/Collector, the District Attorney, the County Treasurer and more."This is one of the ways Fort Bend County is addressing and coming out of this COVID-19 pandemic," George said.Teens and young professionals have until June 9 to apply onGeorge said the code for the temporary youth worker summer program is