Careers

Domino's hiring 300 employees in Houston amid COVID-19 demand

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Domino's is looking to hire about 300 new employees in the Houston area.

The positions include traditional delivery drivers, e-bike delivery drivers and assistant managers.

Domino's stores throughout Houston offer contactless carryout and delivery, as well as Domino's Carside Delivery, which is a contactless carryout option for customers who would like the convenience of picking up their order without leaving their vehicle. To make sure service levels remain strong, Domino's will need additional team members.

RELATED: This is who's hiring in Houston

"Domino's is committed to providing hot, great-tasting pizza and outstanding service to customers," said Marvin Villanueva, Domino's director of corporate operations in Houston. "We're also dedicated to delivering opportunity to our team members who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you're looking for a part-time job or a career, this is the place to be."

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.

The video in the post is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonjobs hiringjobs
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
World COVID-19 cases top 15M; Trump says things will get worse
US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses
Tropical Depression is likely to form soon in the Gulf
COVID-stricken Houston now facing incoming storm from Gulf
Road rage investigated after man shot in SW Houston
Chinese Consulate in Houston ordered to close
What Chinese Consul General said about consulate closure
Show More
Murdered Pasadena man's case harder to solve amid COVID-19
Charges dropped in Ed Oliver DWI case in Montgomery County
Ft. Bend Co. deputy charged in death of deputy constable
After getting virus, council member says effects linger
11-year-old shot in face expected to be OK, deputies say
More TOP STORIES News