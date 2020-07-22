Domino's hiring 300 employees in Houston amid COVID-19 demand

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Domino's is looking to hire about 300 new employees in the Houston area.The positions include traditional delivery drivers, e-bike delivery drivers and assistant managers.Domino's stores throughout Houston offer contactless carryout and delivery, as well as Domino's Carside Delivery, which is a contactless carryout option for customers who would like the convenience of picking up their order without leaving their vehicle. To make sure service levels remain strong, Domino's will need additional team members."Domino's is committed to providing hot, great-tasting pizza and outstanding service to customers," said Marvin Villanueva, Domino's director of corporate operations in Houston. "We're also dedicated to delivering opportunity to our team members who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you're looking for a part-time job or a career, this is the place to be."Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit