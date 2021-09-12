219,000-square-foot Amazon delivery station opens in Spring

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10977555" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Earn a paycheck without leaving home! ABC13's virtual job fair shows you how. Hit play to watch the event and see how to get hired.

SPRING, Texas -- A new 219,000-square-foot Amazon delivery stationlast week, according to Amazon Operations PR Manager Daniel Martin.According to Martin, the delivery station is located at 22300 Northcrest Drive.This location will serve as a last stop for packages before they are delivered to customers.Construction began back in Nov. 2020.The Amazon facility is expected to employ more than 200 part-time and full-time employees.