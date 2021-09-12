amazon

219,000-square-foot Amazon delivery station opens in Spring

EMBED <>More Videos

Tips that will help you on your job search

SPRING, Texas -- A new 219,000-square-foot Amazon delivery station opened in Spring last week, according to Amazon Operations PR Manager Daniel Martin.

According to Martin, the delivery station is located at 22300 Northcrest Drive.

SEE ALSO: UPS offering short-term jobs with benefits in Houston area

This location will serve as a last stop for packages before they are delivered to customers.

Construction began back in Nov. 2020.

SEE ALSO: Work-from-home jobs with benefits featured in free ABC13 virtual job fair
EMBED More News Videos

Earn a paycheck without leaving home! ABC13's virtual job fair shows you how. Hit play to watch the event and see how to get hired.



The Amazon facility is expected to employ more than 200 part-time and full-time employees.

This content was provided by our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersspringamazonjobs hiringjobs
AMAZON
Amazon to let teams decide how much time they spend in the office
Everything you need to know about 'buy now, pay later'
Couple surprised by location of now-viral accidental Amazon delivery
Whole Foods is adding a $10 delivery charge
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News