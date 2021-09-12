219,000-square-foot Amazon delivery station opens in Spring

According to Martin, the delivery station is located at 22300 Northcrest Drive.
This location will serve as a last stop for packages before they are delivered to customers.
Construction began back in Nov. 2020.
The Amazon facility is expected to employ more than 200 part-time and full-time employees.
