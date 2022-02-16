job fair

HISD encourages bilingual associate teachers to join Thursday's job fair

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Job Fair: How you can land a job or learn a new skill

HOUSTON (KTRK) -- On Thursday Feb. 17th, Houston ISD will be hosting a job fair for potential associate teachers.

Those who qualify will have completed 60+ credit hours and will earn $14 an hour if hired. In addition, individuals will receieve benefits including a flexible schedule and networking opportunities. Applicants who are interested should register for the event and complete an online application at HoustonISD.org/careers. Walk-ins will be accepted.

Those candidates who also speak Mandarin, Spanish, and Arabic are encouraged to apply.

The job fair will be held at Mandarin Immersion Magnet School from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.



The video above was used in previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonjobs hiringhisdjob fairteacher
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
How you can tap into Houston-area jobs as oil prices rise
ABC13 Who's Hiring event helps you find jobs and free tax help
These jobs are hiring, and they pay more than $14 an hour
Here's how you can break into Houston's aerospace industry
TOP STORIES
Charges filed in case of missing man last seen on Washington Avenue
Man shot and killed by HCSO deputies fired weapon first, sheriff says
FBI serving search warrant at Houston Health Department
HPD searching for robbery suspect who beat contractor with pipe
18-year-old fatally shot by US Marshals outside North Freeway motel
Fiery big rig crash aftermath expected to block North Loop for hours
Girl, 9, killed when robbery victim opened fire on family's pickup
Show More
Warm and windy Wednesday, cold front late Thursday
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion launches foundation on her birthday
Memberships to wholesale suppliers can't help you escape higher prices
US could see a century's worth of sea rise in just 30 years
Uber now allows customers to see their ratings from drivers
More TOP STORIES News