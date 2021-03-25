job fair

ABC13 virtual job fair goes on location for summer hiring

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Summer is a couple months away, but if you're looking for a job, ABC13 has a way for you to get one quickly.

On Thursday, ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. There will be more than 1,500 summer jobs available across the Houston area.

The half-hour event will take place at 11:30 a.m. on ABC 13's website and streaming app, on devices like Roku, and Apple TV. To participate, have your resume ready, or create a free profile on the state's job website.

The jobs will be located at Typhoon Texas waterpark, Landry's facilities, which includes the Kemah Boardwalk, and Pleasure Pier, as well as lifeguard positions at Swim Houston. In addition to summer positions, we'll feature full-time manufacturer jobs at a facility in Waller.

Employers have told ABC13 they're struggling to fill summer jobs. There's concern about the virus, and boosted unemployment benefits that last through the summer.

If you're willing to work, there are plenty of options, and ways for you to secure a job quickly.

If you're not looking for a job, but need resume, or career advice, there's an ABC13 viewer hotline you can call during the event for help. The number is 832-849-0480.

To preview the jobs, click here, and look for the "as seen on ABC 13" section.

HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston

