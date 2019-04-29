Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez explore Waco with Chip and Joanna Gaines

WACO, Texas -- Now this is what you call a double date!

Celebrity power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took a trip to Texas Saturday and spent time with Waco's own Chip and Joanna Gaines.



Chip posted a picture of the two couples posing together on Instagram with the caption, "What is going on!?? This is like a Twilight zone of hot people. Then there's me, looking as usual.. disheveled. Thanks for coming to town @jlo and @arod!"

Texans superstar JJ Watt also shared his excitement and left comment on the picture, which has gained more than 600,000 likes, and said 'Strong crew!'

