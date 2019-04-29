Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez explore Waco with Chip and Joanna Gaines

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5271380" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> These 7 superstars at one time called Spring, Texas home

WACO, Texas -- Now this is what you call a double date!Celebrity power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took a trip to Texas Saturday and spent time with Waco's own Chip and Joanna Gaines.Chip posted a picture of the two couples posing together on Instagram with the caption, "What is going on!?? This is like a Twilight zone of hot people. Then there's me, looking as usual.. disheveled. Thanks for coming to town @jlo and @arod!"Texans superstar JJ Watt also shared his excitement and left comment on the picture, which has gained more than 600,000 likes, and said 'Strong crew!'