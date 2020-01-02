Sports

How hard will JJ Watt play in playoff game after pec tear?

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- J.J. Watt returned to the practice field Wednesday with the Houston Texans, a day after the team officially activated him for the playoffs.

Watt had been sidelined for a pectoral tear that was first thought to have ended his season. But, surgery and an accelerated rehab reduced the length of his recovery, and it couldn't have come at a better time than a wild card weekend showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

He practiced with the team for the first time since the injury on Dec. 24.

SEE ALSO: Texans activate J.J. Watt ahead of wild-card game vs. Bills
EMBED More News Videos

He's like Superman! J.J. Watt's injury update should prove to be bolstering to the Texans' chances vs. Buffalo.



After practice Wednesday, Watt was asked about whether he's taking any precautions on the field and about his intensity for Saturday. When it comes down to it, balance is the key, he said.

"It's such a fine line in sports. You have to have the adrenaline, and use the adrenaline, and harness that adrenaline, because it can help you do incredible things. It can elevate your game to a new level. But you also have to balance that with calmness and focus, because if you let it get too far ahead of you, you can tire yourself out.," Watt told reporters Wednesday.

The team nor the coaches haven't expressed how long the 9-year pro will be on the field or if he'll operate on a snap count.

J.J. Watt's presence, especially in the playoffs, will be needed for the Texans. In six postseason appearances since 2011, he has recorded five sacks, 26 combined tackles, and one memorable pick-six collected during his playoff debut.

ABC13 is the home of the Texans-Bills wild card playoff game. You can watch it Saturday at 3:35 p.m.

Follow David Nuno on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonnfl playoffshouston texansjj watt
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News