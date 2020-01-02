How hard will JJ Watt play in playoff game after pec tear?

Watt had been sidelined for a pectoral tear that was first thought to have ended his season. But, surgery and an accelerated rehab reduced the length of his recovery, and it couldn't have come at a better time than a wild card weekend showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
He practiced with the team for the first time since the injury on Dec. 24.
After practice Wednesday, Watt was asked about whether he's taking any precautions on the field and about his intensity for Saturday. When it comes down to it, balance is the key, he said.
"It's such a fine line in sports. You have to have the adrenaline, and use the adrenaline, and harness that adrenaline, because it can help you do incredible things. It can elevate your game to a new level. But you also have to balance that with calmness and focus, because if you let it get too far ahead of you, you can tire yourself out.," Watt told reporters Wednesday.
The team nor the coaches haven't expressed how long the 9-year pro will be on the field or if he'll operate on a snap count.
J.J. Watt's presence, especially in the playoffs, will be needed for the Texans. In six postseason appearances since 2011, he has recorded five sacks, 26 combined tackles, and one memorable pick-six collected during his playoff debut.
