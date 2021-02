JJ Watt no longer a Texan, but proud legacy in Houston cemented

Leading donation relief efforts for a storm-battered city

Comforting survivors of the Santa Fe High School shooting

Offering his time to fans

Supporting racial equality

J.J.'s "Watt"-a-burger plea

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Since 2011, J.J. Watt and the city of Houston became synonymous with each other. Watt's dominance as a football player can only be matched by his heart and the way he felt about the town he's called home for more than a decade.The Wisconsin-born Watt's contributions to the city and surrounding areas are so incalculable, there would need to be an hour TV special to run it down.From as big as raising millions for Hurricane Harvey relief, to as small as simply sending merchandise to Texans fans, here's a look back at the landmark moments when he made Houston feel proud.As Houstonians were forced to flee flooded homes during the seemingly endless drenching of Hurricane Harvey, Watt in 2017 used his role as the face of the city to urge people around the world to give generously for what was no doubt a long recovery.Watt originally set a $100,000 goal for relief efforts, but the end amount was so much more than either he or folks in Houston could have imagined.Watt eventually hadto send tothat would spearhead things like housing recovery and immediate food support.The NFL star garnered recognition for the efforts, winning theaward and being named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year, which was an honor he shared with fellow Houston sports star and friend Jose Altuve.J.J.'s heart and sympathy know no limits, even if tragedy strikes in the tight-knit community of Santa Fe, Texas.In 2018, Wattof theWhile the visit by the star defensive end is always something one would document, the material support he pledged is at the forefront.Not even a day after the tragedy, Watt said heof the nine students and one teacher who died.Between winning on-field honors and giving back to those in need off the field, Watt became arguably the example of how a sports star should live life.Again, you could be in this page all day to run down every single thing he's done, but what stood out about Watt in Houston was the amount of time he gave to fans.In 2019, for example, Watt sent a Cy-Fair ISD elementary school student anafter the child went to class with a homemade one."I have a new friend named Brock," Watt said in a tweet that included a picture with the boy.In the same year, Watt took time during training camp to toss the pigskin with Calder Hodge, a double amputee who has dreams of becoming an NFL quarterback.Watt's support of the military is also well-documented. He's done everything from creating ain honor of his grandfather, a Korean War vet, to trading his cleats to a service member.Basically, name a selfless thing, and No. 99 has probably done it.Over the last several years, sports leagues grappled with their role in the national conversation over racism. And J.J. used his position to support an equal rights movement, especially in 2020.Watt not only, the one-time Houstonian whose death sparked national protests over Black equality, J.J. also made firm his view of kneeling during the national anthem.In a response to a fan's tweet that stated Watt would likely not kneel, Watt, "If you still think it's about disrespecting the flag or our military, you clearly haven't been listening."Of Floyd's death, Watt expressed being disturbed by the widely-circulated imagery."I don't understand how that situation can't be remedied in a way that doesn't end in his death. I think that it needs to be addressed. Strongly, obviously," he said.To close this look-back on a lighter note, Watt's affinity for Whataburger certainly not only won fans in Houston, but also across Texas.On the heels of the Texas-born burger chain winding up in the hands of a Chicago investment group, Watt made this simple appeal to anyone who would listen."I say we all chip in and buy Whataburger back," Watt tweeted.He also had a bold proposal."Make honey butter chicken biscuits available all day, add kolaches on the menu and change nothing else. Especially not the ketchup," he added.