'I'm playing today': JJ Watt says he is ready for Sunday's game after medical emergency on Wednesday

Former Texans player, J.J. Watt, says he is ready to play on Sunday's football game for the Arizona Cardinals after experiencing a medical emergency earlier in the week.

Watt announced on Twitter Sunday morning that personal information was set to be leaked, and he wanted to beat them to the punch.

"I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I'm playing (Sunday). That's it," the tweet said.

The Cardinals are scheduled to take on the Carolina Panthers at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Atrial fibrillation, or A-fib, is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots in the heart. A-fib is said to also increases the risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.