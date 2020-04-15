Society

JJ Watt Foundation awards grants to CFISD baseball program

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans star J.J. Watt and his foundation are helping out local middle school athletes with grants totaling $11,208.88 to several Cy-Fair ISD middle schools.

The J.J. Watt Foundation awarded grants to Arnold, Bleyl, Cook and Watkins middle schools for new baseball equipment to help each campus participate in Dierker's Champs.

The organization is a collaborative effort between Cy-Hope and former Houston Astros pitcher, manager and broadcaster Larry Dierker that caters to economically disadvantaged CFISD elementary and middle school students.

Unfortunately, the co-ed baseball season was postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.

SEE ALSO: Here's how JJ Watt is helping those in need during COVID-19 pandemic

Dierker's Champs was slated to begin its 10th year on last month. The program includes 25 CFISD schools.

Arnold, Bleyl, Cook and Watkins were each awarded $2,802.22 for new baseball equipment. Among the items purchased were gloves, bats, catcher's equipment and baseballs to outfit an entire team.

"These grants are extremely helpful because it can be really hard to find anything to help our organization," Program Director Sheri Lee said. "We did get one other equipment grant in the past but nothing like what the J.J. Watt Foundation has done for them."

Cy-Hope helps cover the costs to hire umpires and secure fields. Coaches are volunteers, with many CFISD teachers and staff members.

