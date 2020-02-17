Society

J.J. Watt and grandma cut up on dance floor at wedding reception

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Everybody get up!

If Robin Thicke had known J.J. Watt's grandma would bust a move to his song "Blurred Lines" the way she did over the weekend, maybe Thicke would have included her in the music video!

Watt and soccer star Kealia Ohai said "I do" in a wedding ceremony in the Bahamas. But you could argue the star of the show was grandma.

Watt shared a video of her on Twitter "cutting it up on the dance floor" as a band performed "Blurred Lines" in the background during the wedding reception.

Clad in all white and sunglasses, Watt appeared to be trying to dip it low with grandma, whose moves were highly praised in the comments by many, including Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon.

The Four Seasons Ocean club resort where Watt and Ohai were married even chimed in on her stellar dancing.

"She's Bahamian at heart with that rhythm!" the resort wrote in the comments on Instagram.



Watch the video above to see more of those sweet moves.

And Robin Thicke, give this woman a cameo!

ORIGINAL STORY: J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai get married in surprise Bahamas wedding
CONGRATS! The happy couple tied the knot in a surprise Bahamas ceremony on Valentine's weekend.

