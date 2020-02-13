J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai appear to be enjoying tropical getaway with family

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and his fiancee, Chicago Red Star player Kealia Ohai, are spending Valentine's Day weekend in what appears to be a tropical getaway, according to social media.Watt posted a photo of Ohai on Instagram with a series of heart-eyed emojis showing the soccer star working out in an outdoor gym.The couple have been engaged since last May, but no wedding date has been made public.The Texans star also spent some time playing golf with his family with quite the scenic background.Watt proposed to Ohai in the Bahamas in May 2019.He spoke with ABC13 about the key to planning the perfect Texas-sized wedding."It's open bar for everybody," Watt said during last summer's Veteran Minicamp. "It's the only way to make a good wedding."A few days after their engagement, Ohai described what she called the "perfect proposal" from Watt."He was acting weird, so I knew something was going on. It was like 30 minutes before and he kept asking me what I was going to wear. I was like, 'You've never asked me that,'" Ohai said.