Sports

J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai appear to be enjoying tropical getaway with family

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and his fiancee, Chicago Red Star player Kealia Ohai, are spending Valentine's Day weekend in what appears to be a tropical getaway, according to social media.
Watt posted a photo of Ohai on Instagram with a series of heart-eyed emojis showing the soccer star working out in an outdoor gym.



The couple have been engaged since last May, but no wedding date has been made public.
The Texans star also spent some time playing golf with his family with quite the scenic background.



Watt proposed to Ohai in the Bahamas in May 2019.

READ MORE: SHE SAID YES! Houston Texans' J.J. Watt proposes to girlfriend Kealia Ohai

He spoke with ABC13 about the key to planning the perfect Texas-sized wedding.
"It's open bar for everybody," Watt said during last summer's Veteran Minicamp. "It's the only way to make a good wedding."

A few days after their engagement, Ohai described what she called the "perfect proposal" from Watt.

"He was acting weird, so I knew something was going on. It was like 30 minutes before and he kept asking me what I was going to wear. I was like, 'You've never asked me that,'" Ohai said.

READ MORE: J.J. Watt reveals the secret to a Texans-sized wedding
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustoncelebrityhouston texansgood newsweddingfeel goodhouston dashjj watt
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News