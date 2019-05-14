JJ Watt and brothers bringing 'Ultimate Tag' program to television

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5282498" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> JJ Watt talks about his charity softball game and his graduation speech.

J.J. Watt's IMDb page is about to grow.The Houston Texans star posted a photo of a highly produced set reminiscent of the old school "American Gladiators" show.He explained that the photo is part of a TV series that he and his brothers, T.J. and Derek, are hosting next year."Very excited to finally be able to announce a project that I executive produced and also hosted," J.J. said on Instagram. "'Ultimate Tag' takes a childhood game to extreme levels, with insane obstacles and incredible athletes. Coming in early 2020."The announcement Monday came hand-in-hand with network television upfront presentations, which look ahead to schedules and new programming for the next TV season.The Fox Network will air the series. A premiere date was not yet announced."ULTIMATE TAG is a high-octane physical competition show based on the classic playground game of chase," the network described in its upfront presentation.His producing turn with "Tag" adds to his growing resume in Hollywood. He's already known for his stints in "The League" and "Bad Moms."