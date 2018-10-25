EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4535303" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Migrant caravan swells to 5,000 while advancing toward US

In a one on one interview, @realDonaldTrump tells me he’s sending military, and not just national guard troops, to border in advance of Central American migrant caravan heading north #abc13eyewitness — Tom Abrahams (@TomAbrahams13) October 22, 2018

A U.S. official says Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is expected to sign an order as early as Thursday sending 800 or more troops to the southern border to support the Border Patrol.Mattis is responding to a request from President Donald Trump, who says he's "bringing out the military" to address what he's calling a national emergency at the border.The U.S. official was not authorized to speak publicly because the details had not yet been finalized and spoke on condition of anonymity.The additional troops are to provide what one official described as logistical support to the Border Patrol. This would include a variety of things such as vehicles, tents and equipment.There already are about 2,000 National Guard troops assisting at the border under a previous Pentagon arrangement.