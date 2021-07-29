Jetpack sighting: Pilots near LAX warned to be on lookout after 'possible jetpack man' spotted

Another sighting was reported of a man who appeared to be flying a jetpack thousands of feet above ground near Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday.
A pilot called air traffic control to report a "possible jetpack man in sight." Air traffic control then warned other flights to be on the lookout for a man in a jetpack.
"A Boeing 747 pilot reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jetpack 15 miles east of LAX at 5,000 feet altitude," a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said. "Out of an abundance of caution, air traffic controllers alerted other pilots in the vicinity."
Last year, an instructor with a flight school captured footage of what appears to be the elusive "jetpack man" flying off the coast of Los Angeles County at an altitude of about 3,000 feet.
In August 2020, two commercial airline pilots reported seeing someone in a jetpack near planes around LAX. Another sighting was reported in October by a crew with China Airlines.
The FBI and FAA have investigated the reported sightings, as jetpacks can represent a hazard to aircraft.
Some investigators believe it could be a drone made to look like a man in a jet pack.
The FAA said it is aware of Wednesday's sighting and is investigating.