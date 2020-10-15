Technology

Jet pack sighting: For 2nd time in 2 months, flying person reported over LA

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- There was another reported sighting of a person in a jet pack over the skies of Los Angeles.

The FAA says a China Airlines crew reported someone in a jet pack just before 2 p.m.

LAX radio traffic gives a better idea of how this played out:

"Flying object - was it a UAV or was it a jet pack?"

"215 heavy there was a jetpack reported about 13 miles ahead."

The airline crew says the person in the jet pack was over the Century City area at about 6,000 feet.

Law enforcement is now investigating.

In late August, two commercial airline pilots reported seeing someone in a jet pack near planes around LAX.

That person was never located.
