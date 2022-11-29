Suspect in hourslong standoff in southwest Houston charged in deadly shooting, police say

At this point, it's not clear if the man who barricaded himself inside the home shot anyone or was also a victim. What exactly led up to the hourslong standoff is unclear.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges have been filed against a man who was at the center of a nearly 10-hour-long standoff last week after a deadly shooting in southwest Houston.

Jesus Mendez, 33, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon, according to police.

On Nov. 22, officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 4200 Knotty Oaks Trail, near Madison High School, at about 1 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a man with gunshot wounds lying in the backyard of the home and another man, later identified as Mendez, who barricaded himself inside.

Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Police said Mendez's relative, a 13-year-old boy with autism, was alone with him inside the home during the standoff.

HPD SWAT officers executed a search warrant at the home and detained Mendez, who police believe is involved in the shooting. The 13-year-old boy was not injured, according to police.

The investigation involved two homes near Madison High School.

Investigators believe the situation began in an abandoned home, leading to a shooting and the victim being killed. Mendez then barricaded himself inside the house on Knotty Oaks Trail.

