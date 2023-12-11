Body of 42-year-old woman found in heavily wooded area in E. Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in a heavily wooded area in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The body was found at about 5 p.m. in the 17600 block of Youpon Street on Dec. 7.

Deputies said they met with a person who found the body of a woman, just off the roadway in a heavily wooded area.

Officials confirmed the woman was 42-year-old Jessica Stabler.

Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to HCSO.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities by calling HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100, Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.