Body of 42-year-old woman found in heavily wooded area in E. Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead in a heavily wooded area in east Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
The body was found at about 5 p.m. in the 17600 block of Youpon Street on Dec. 7.
Deputies said they met with a person who found the body of a woman, just off the roadway in a heavily wooded area.
Officials confirmed the woman was 42-year-old Jessica Stabler.
Her death has been ruled a homicide, according to HCSO.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.
Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities by calling HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100, Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.