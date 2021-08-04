officer injured

Jersey Village police officer dragged by vehicle, suspect on the loose

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Jersey Village police officer was dragged by a fleeing vehicle Tuesday as he tried to take a man into custody.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 17400 block of the Northwest Freeway.

Police responded to a call about a man who had violated a protective order when they approached the man inside a vehicle, according to Jersey Village police Lt. Danny Keele.

The officer suffered scratches and bruises and was expected to make a full recovery, Keele said. The officer involved was not identified.

The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Lorenzo Brooks, was able to get away. His vehicle was later found at his girlfriend's apartment in the Galleria area, prompting Jersey Village to call in HPD's SWAT team to help locate him.

Brooks called his girlfriend and said he'd planned to take his own life, Keele said. SWAT officers surrounded the home and waited for a warrant to be issued before entering, but found the apartment was empty.

Brooks is now wanted on three warrants including aggravated assault of a public servant, evading arrest with a motor vehicle and violating a protective order.

If you know of Brooks' whereabouts, call the Jersey Village Police Department at 713-466-5824 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
