'Jersey Shore' star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro arrested after alleged domestic violence incident in LA

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, star of the hit MTV show "Jersey Shore", was arrested early Friday morning in connection to a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles, police say. (Associated Press)

LOS ANGELES -- Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, star of the hit MTV show "Jersey Shore", was arrested early Friday morning in connection to a domestic violence incident in Los Angeles, police say.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the 7200 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive around 2:40 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls.

Authorities say Ortiz-Magro was involved in a physical altercation with a female, who has not been identified.

Ortiz-Magro was tased and transported to a local hospital.

The 33-year-old reality TV star is expected to be booked for felony domestic violence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
