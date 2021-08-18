HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers announced an increase in reward money for information that leads to the killer of a man who was shot to death earlier this year.
Jerry Cole was shot to death while sitting in his vehicle on May 4 in the 10100 block of Sugar Branch Drive, according to Houston police.
The shooter, believed to be a male, was driving a white four-door sedan and fired multiple rounds before taking off.
RELATED: Reward increased to $55,000 for information on murder of pizza delivery man
Since then, no arrests have been made, so Crime Stoppers increased the reward to help find Cole's killer.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $10,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
Crime Stoppers reward increased to $10,000 for information on murder of man in SW Houston
CRIME STOPPERS
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News