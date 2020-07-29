Harris County is asking for your help in finding teen last seen in June

Help us locate 16-year-old Jeremiah Davis, weighs 115 lbs & is 5’3”. He was last seen on June 1, in the 13100 Block of Pantano Dr. in northwest Harris County.



The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a missing 16-year-old.Jeremiah Davis was last seen on June 1 in the 13100 block of Pantano Drive near Barwood Bend in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.Jeremiah is believed to be in the area of Orange, Texas, which is near the Louisiana State line.According to the sheriff's office, Jeremiah is described to be 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff's office.