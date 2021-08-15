1 man killed, another critical after shooter opens fire at gas station in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead and another is critically injured after being shot in what police believe may have been a carjacking overnight in northeast Houston.Police say that at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the men were driving a Dodge Durango and pulled into a gas station on Jensen Drive near Tim Street.A grey pickup truck then pulled up and someone inside started shooting at them.A 30-year-old man died at the scene.The second victim, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the back. He's in critical condition.The Durango is missing, authorities say.Police are working to get access to security video.The shooter got away, but their vehicle may have a window shot out.