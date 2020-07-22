Texas Faces of COVID-19

Missouri City council member still feels effects of COVID-19 months after getting virus

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- It's been four months since a Missouri City council member was first diagnosed with COVID-19, yet he's still recovering from the effects of the virus.

He left the hospital in April and tested negative for the virus on April 5, but he is still dealing with the aftermath. He has a blood clot in one of his lungs.

Jeffery Boney started getting sick in mid-March.

"I went to get tested on [March 25] and ended up coughing up blood two days after that, and that's how I ended up in the ICU," said Boney.

After that, he spent the next nine days in the ICU.

"They took a CT scan and found I had pneumonia in both of my lungs," Boney said. "I also had ailments on various organs. My heart function was down to 30%. I was approaching heart failure, my liver and kidneys were impacted."

READ MORE: Missouri City councilman recovers from coronavirus

Then, when he was discharged from the hospital, he had a large blood clot in his right lung.

He took blood thinners and over time things improved.

As his recovery continues, Boney is raising awareness about the effects of COVID-19.



He's the chair of the board for the Cure Covid Consortium, a group that's focused on providing information on the virus, testing, treatment and research.

Boney recently went to the doctor and the blood clot has significantly dissipated.

"It's very important for people to realize how serious COVID-19 is and how it can impact you not only short-term but long-term," he said. "I'm still dealing with the effects of COVID-19 with this blood clot, so although I've been discharged from the hospital, there's still, in the back of my mind, this concern could you catch it again or is the clot somehow going to impact my livelihood."

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmissouri cityhealthcoronavirushospitalcoronavirus texashospitalshealth caretexas faces of covid 19covid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS FACES OF COVID-19
Boys lose both parents within 2 weeks of each other
Families of city workers who died of COVID-19 issue warning
Well-known Houston restaurant owner dies at 77
HPD sergeant in ICU and on ventilator with COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Depression is likely to form soon in the Gulf
COVID-stricken Houston now facing incoming storm from Gulf
Chinese Consulate in Houston ordered to close
Murdered Pasadena man's case harder to solve amid COVID-19
Ft. Bend Co. deputy charged in death of deputy constable
11-year-old shot in face expected to be OK, deputies say
Conroe ISD urges state to waive STAAR testing in 2020-21
Show More
It's true, there are more drivers breaking HOV rules
This popular Houston road is getting a makeover early
Houston man sentenced to prison for punching, choking dog
Search for boy in Mexico uncovered 23 abducted children
LIVE: President Trump speaks on federal anti-crime initiatives
More TOP STORIES News