BEAUMONT, Texas (KTRK) --The Jefferson County courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after reports of a bomb threat.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to the threat around 9 a.m.
Authorities said they received a call from a man who threatened to blow up the courthouse, and then hung up the phone.
Deputies immediately evacuated the courthouse and surrounding areas to begin searching for suspicious devices.
After a thorough search of the courthouse, no devices were found, and employees and citizens were able to return.