Jeep crashes into grocery store during police chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- What started as a run from police ended Monday morning with major damage to a small grocery store in southeast Houston.It happened around 3:45 a.m. on Bellfort Street when officers tried to pull over the driver of a Jeep, police said.The driver took off and attempted to cut through a parking lot at the corner of Bellfort and Bullfinch Street. That's when the Jeep crashed into the exterior wall of the A & K Food Store in the 7000 block of Bellfort.The driver did not appear to be injured when he was taken into custody.