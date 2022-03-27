missing person

Texas Search and Rescue resumes looking for missing Texas State University student Jason Landry

New search underway for 21-year-old missing since December 2020

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials with Texas Search and Rescue resumed looking for a Texas State University student who has been reported missing since December 2020.

This weekend, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 they requested help from TEXSAR in a new search for Jason Landry.


Landry vanished more than a year ago, after he left school and was heading home to Missouri City. He has not been seen since Dec. 13, 2020.

WATCH: Unseen photos show last known images of missing TX State student
NEW PHOTOS: Images released by the sheriff's office show Jason Landry just before he went missing, his car found abandoned, his clothing found near his car and a single blood stain on the clothes he was wearing.



The day after he was last seen, on Dec. 14, 2020, Landry's parents were notified by investigators that his car was found crashed on a rural road outside Luling.


Inside the abandoned car, authorities found Landry's wallet and phone. But he was nowhere to be found.

Luling is about 30 minutes away from the school in San Marcos and about 140 miles west of Houston.

Despite numerous searches and a $10,000 reward, Landry has not been found.

SEE RELATED STORY: Crews use artificial intelligence to help search for missing Texas State student
