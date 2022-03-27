Texas Search and Rescue resumes looking for missing Texas State University student Jason Landry

This weekend, the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 they requested help from TEXSAR in a new search for Jason Landry.
Landry vanished more than a year ago, after he left school and was heading home to Missouri City. He has not been seen since Dec. 13, 2020.
The day after he was last seen, on Dec. 14, 2020, Landry's parents were notified by investigators that his car was found crashed on a rural road outside Luling.
Inside the abandoned car, authorities found Landry's wallet and phone. But he was nowhere to be found.
Luling is about 30 minutes away from the school in San Marcos and about 140 miles west of Houston.
Despite numerous searches and a $10,000 reward, Landry has not been found.
