LIVE: Procession takes place for fallen HPD Officer Jason Knox

Knox died last weekend when the helicopter he was in crashed near Greens Bayou. He and HPD helicopter pilot Chase Cormier were searching the bayou for a drowning victim when their helicopter went down.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Houston's First Baptist Church and is open to the public.
The church has taken steps to ensure social distancing occurs during the event, according to a statement from the City of Houston.
Funeral services for Knox are set for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the church. The department expects the arrival of the honor guard and casket around 8 a.m.
While Friday's visitation is open to the public, HPD has asked that the funeral service be reserved for Knox's family, friends, and first responders who knew the veteran officer.
If the 4,000-seat church reaches capacity, attendees will be directed outside of the church to support Knox's family. ABC13 will stream the service live.
Here is a tentative schedule of the services:
- Opening Remarks- HPD Chaplain Vincent Johnson
- Radio Sign-Off (75 Fox)- Chief Art Acevedo/Dispatch
- U.S. Flag Folded by HPD Honor Guard
- Presentation of Texas Flag (pre-folded)- Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite
- Presentation of City of Houston Flag (pre-folded)- Mayor Sylvester Turner
- Presentation of Hat Cover/Helmet- Commander Patty Cantu
- 21-Gun Salute
- TAPS- HPD Honor Guard
- Flyover/Missing Man- HPD Air & Marine Division
- Riderless Horse- HPD Mounted Patrol
- Advance the Colors- HPD Honor Guard
- Amazing Grace- Bagpipe Band
- Conclusion of Service, Retire the Colors- HPD Honor Guard
- Dismissal of Formation- HPD Honor Guard
Knox is survived by his wife, Keira; their children, Cooper and Eliza; his parents, grandparents, and a number of other relatives and friends.
The family has asked that, instead of flowers, donations to assisttheofficer.com would be appreciated.
"Assist The Officer is a different type of charity because it's run through the Houston Police Officers' Union, and that allows us to present 100 percent of the proceeds. Anything that's brought in will go directly to those officers and their families," Doug Griffith with the Houston Police Officers' Union said.
Knox was an eight-year veteran of HPD. He was a tactical flight officer who joined the Air and Marine Division of HPD in January 2019. Prior to that, Knox served as a Harris County deputy constable.
SEE MORE:
Houston remembers Officer Jason Knox
Police Union mourns HPD officer killed in helicopter crash
Audio of dispatchers, officers on ground discussing HPD chopper crash
Witnesses describe HPD helicopter moments before crash
Apartment complex owner describes HPD chopper crash