Procession for fallen HPD officer to be held this morning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Today is a somber day for the Houston Police Department as the body of a fallen officer will be escorted to a funeral home in north Houston.

HPD officer Jason Knox died Saturday when the helicopter he was in crashed near Greens Bayou.

Officer Knox and HPD helicopter pilot Chase Cormier were searching the bayou for a drowning victim when their helicopter went down.

Cormier was severely injured. Knox did not survive his injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY: Helicopter crash leaves HPD officer dead, pilot injured

Fellow HPD officers will escort Knox's body from the medical examiner's office to a funeral home on West 34th Street on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

Knox was an eight year veteran of HPD, he also served as a Harris County Deputy Constable before joining HPD.

Knox was a Tactical Flight Officer. He joined the Air and Marine Davison of HPD in January 2019.

SEE ALSO: HPD helicopter crash investigated as possible homicide

Over the weekend, Cormier underwent surgery. His wife posted that he has a broken back and faces a long road to recovery.

The Houston Police Officers' Union has set up a pair of funds to help the families of both officers.

"Assist The Officer is a different type of charity because it's run through the Houston Police Officers' Union, and that allows us to present 100 percent of the proceeds. Anything that's brought in will go directly to those officers and their families," Doug Griffith with the Houston Police Officers' Union said.

You can donate to the families of Knox and Cormier at assisttheofficer.com.

