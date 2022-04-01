theft

Man arrested after allegedly breaking into 170 different mailboxes in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested for breaking into 170 mailboxes in northwest Houston, according to deputies.

On March 29, deputies responded to the La Esencia Apartment Complex in the 300 block of North Vista Drive after reports of stolen mail.

Upon arrival, deputies arrested Jason Guerrero after he was found with a 50-gallon trash can filled with stolen mail and 0.58 grams of methamphetamine, investigators said.

Guerrero was out on bond for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, arson, burglary of a motor vehicle, and terroristic threat, deputies said.

"Jason Guerrero was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with mail theft and possession of a controlled substance. His bond and court information have not been set at this time. Federal charges are pending as we work with the United States Postal Police." said Constable Mark Herman.
