Houston fugitive wanted for allegedly shooting and killing victim 36 years ago

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help in locating a fugitive wanted for a 1980s murder.

Jarik Wattanachotpinyo, 58, is wanted in the 1983 murder of a victim at a Houston apartment complex.

Wattanachotpinyo was identified and charged with the victim's murder after he allegedly shot and killed the victim in the 2900 block of Rolido Drive on Nov. 7, 1983.



Wattanachotpinyo is described as male, around 5'8", 135 pounds, with black eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
