Health & Fitness

Cruise passengers quarantined after 1 tests positive for coronavirus

Nearly 3,000 passengers remain quarantined on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan after a passenger tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials say the passenger who tested positive is an 80-year-old man. A woman onboard the cruise says she fears the virus has spread.

What is coronavirus? What US health officials know about outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China

Japanese authorities are racing to contain the possible outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus after it was revealed that an infected passenger flew into Tokyo and spent a few days aboard a Princess cruise ship. That forced authorities to lock down the vessel and quarantine thousands of people on board.

This is the second known cruise to be quarantined over coronavirus concerns. Just last week, about 7,000 passengers were held on an Italian cruise ship, as they waited for the test results of a 54-year-old woman who fell ill with a fever and flu-like symptoms.

SEE ALSO:

7,000 stuck on cruise ship off Italian coast amid coronavirus concerns
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcoronavirusu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News