Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot while giving campaign speech

By Melissa Gaffney
TOKYO, Japan -- Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been shot while giving a campaign speech in western Japan.

ABC News partner NHK reported that Abe was bleeding when he collapsed.

Abe's heart is in a "stopped condition," ABC News has learned, and there are no vital signs.

Two shots were heard. The former prime minister was shot in the back and bleeding on-site when he was transported to a hospital.

Authorities have one man in custody and recovered a weapon at the scene, which is described as a shotgun.

U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel tweeted late Thursday night, "We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo."

"Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the U.S.," he said. "The U.S. Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, & people of Japan."

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ABC News' Anthony Trotter contributed to this report.
