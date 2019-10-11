Jane Fonda arrested at climate change protest outside US Capitol

NEW YORK -- Jane Fonda was arrested at the U.S. Capitol on Friday while peacefully protesting climate change.

The actress and activist was handcuffed on the east side steps and escorted into a police vehicle. Video of the arrest circulated online.

Fonda was one of 16 people arrested for unlawfully protesting and was charged with "crowding, obstructing or incommoding." She was released hours later.

On Thursday, the actress vowed to join Friday protests at the Capitol "inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created."

Ira Arlook, of the group Fire Drill Fridays, confirmed that Fonda was arrested at the inaugural demonstration Friday.

Before her arrest, Fonda in a speech called climate change "a collective crisis that demands collective action now."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
celebrity arrestcelebrityarrestprotestu.s. & worldclimate change
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What you missed: Astros celebrate win with their families
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Check out some of the best Astros related tattoos
Amy Cole rocks "Cole 45" shirt in support of Gerrit
What do you do after an ALDS win? Visit cancer patients
What to know about Astros and Yankees' ALCS rematch
Surprising salaries of the Houston Astros
Show More
1 of Josh Reddick's twin sons remains in NICU
Temps tumble into the 50s this afternoon
Sports car honoring Deputy Dhaliwal unveiled in UK
Celebrate the Astros with these eats and treats
Astros advance to third straight ALCS with 6-1 win over Rays
More TOP STORIES News