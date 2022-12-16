Jan. 6 committee preparing Trump criminal referral to DOJ: Sources

Donald Trump is suing the Jan. 6 committee and seeking to a block subpoena for documents and his testimony about the January 2021 insurrection.

WASHINGTON -- The Jan. 6 committee is preparing to urge the Department of Justice to prosecute former President Donald Trump on criminal charges during their business meeting on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The committee has been debating the move for months and is largely symbolic.

Obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States are two charges the committee plans to include in their criminal referral, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Another under discussion is insurrection, the sources said.

The charges under consideration were first reported by Politico.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.