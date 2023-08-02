Jamie Foxx spoke out about his medical emergency for the first time in a social media video.

Jamie Foxx says he 'would've lost my life' were it not for his sister

Jamie Foxx credits his sister with saving his life.

Foxx, who in April was hospitalized after he experienced an undisclosed "medical complication," posted a birthday message to his sister, Deidra Dixon, in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

"You are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses #leoseason," Foxx wrote in the caption on a series of photos of her, including one of the two of them together. "And without you I would not be here... had you not made the decisions that you made I would've lost my life.... I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis."

Their sister, DeOndra Dixon, died in 2020. She was 36.

Foxx has been spotted out and about in Chicago over the summer, where he had been receiving physical rehabilitation care at a medical facility.

He recently posted a video on Instagram addressing questions people had about what had led to his hospitalization.

"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that, man," he said in the video. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

His latest project, "They Cloned Tyrone," is currently streaming on Netflix.

The CNN Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.