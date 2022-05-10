nasa

NASA's new space telescope in home stretch of tests, delivering stunning image of neighboring galaxy

EMBED <>More Videos

NASA's new space telescope impresses with stellar early image

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida -- NASA's new space telescope is in the home stretch of testing, with science observations expected to begin in July, astronomers said Monday.

The James Webb Space Telescope beamed back the latest test pictures of a neighboring satellite galaxy, and the results are stunning when compared with images taken by NASA's previous infrared observatory, the Spitzer Space Telescope.

Each of the 18 mirror segments on the new telescope is bigger than the single one on Spitzer.

"It's not until you actually see the kind of image that it delivers that you really internalize and go 'Wow!'" said University of Arizona's Marcia Rieke, chief scientist for Webb's near-infrared camera. "Just think of what we're going to learn."

Launched last December, the $10 billion Webb is the largest and most powerful astronomical observatory ever sent into space. It will seek light emitted by the first stars and galaxies close to 14 billion years ago, and keep a sharp lookout for possible signs of life.

Scientists are keeping the identity of Webb's first official target a secret.

Positioned 1 million miles from Earth, Webb is considered the successor to the aging Hubble Space Telescope.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologynasau.s. & worldspace
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NASA
Black female astronaut begins historic first long-term spaceflight
Axiom Space's all-private mission returns to Earth today after delays
Historic NASA simulator moves to permanent home at flight museum
Hubble sees most distant star ever, 28 billion light-years away
TOP STORIES
Man with cane shot to death after trying to fend off teens, HPD says
14-year-old shot while riding bike is second teen shot in few days
Gunmen stole homeless man's shoes after killing him, HPD says
Casey White called corrections officer his 'wife' when apprehended
Here's when we have our next (small) chance for rain
Child protective services visits family of 6-year-old marathon runner
Salvation Army says it's not reopening men's shelter on northside
Show More
North Loop WB at Homestead reopens after deadly crash with pedestrian
Hearing on whether men charged in deputy's murder will receive bail
NASA's InSight lander records 'monster earthquake' on Mars
Anonymous donor pays tab for East Texas college graduates
Andy Warhol's Marilyn Monroe portrait sells for $195M at auction
More TOP STORIES News