HOUSTON, Texas -- The organization behind America's most prestigious culinary awards will host an event featuring some of Houston's top chefs. The James Beard Foundation's Taste America Culinary Series will kick off in Houston on June 29.
The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
Houston is one of only five cities nationally that will host a tasting event, which is designed to celebrate chefs and independent restaurants with a walk-around tasting format that features participants serving signature dishes from their stations. Local and national sponsors will contribute beverage stations and "other activations," according to the event's website.
Participating chefs include three who are among this year's finalists for the James Beard Awards, which will be announced in Chicago on June 13. They are Best Chef: Texas nominees Christine Ha and Tony Nguyen of Xin Chao and Outstanding Pastry Chef nominee Ruben Ortega of H-Town Restaurant Group (Hugo's, Xochi, etc.). They'll be joined by Top Chef finalists Dawn Burrell (Late August) and Evelyn Garcia with her business partner Henry Lu (Kin), as well as CultureMap Tastemaker Awards winners Rebecca Masson (Fluff Bake Bar) and Kaitlin Steets (Theodore Rex).
Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Prestigious James Beard tasting event spotlights star Houston chefs in 1 of only 5 US stops
AWARD
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News