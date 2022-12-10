24-year-old man charged with murder after accused of firing several shots in car with passengers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 24-year-old man is accused of firing a gun that killed a woman in a vehicle in north Houston, according to police.

Jalen Edwards, 24, was charged on Saturday with the death of Ashley Archer, 26, who was shot and killed on Oct. 25.

Houston police officers found the driver applying pressure to Archer while still inside the vehicle.

A witness told police that Archer and others were inside the Nissan at a gas station on 110 West Rankin Road when five to six Black men approached them.

Investigators said that's when Edwards and the five other suspects allegedly pulled out guns and fired multiple shots at the vehicle.

The victims fled the scene but realized Archer had been shot in the stomach and stopped at a different gas station at 1127 West Rankin Road.

That's when pressure was applied to her.

Archer was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, where she was pronounced dead.

The other people inside the vehicle were not injured.

Edwards is expected to appear in court on Saturday.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Several shots fired in car with multiple passengers, killing woman in N. Houston, HPD says