Coronavirus

Florida beach reopens amid pandemic as states begin easing stay-at-home restrictions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Residents hit the beach in Jacksonville, Florida after the city's beaches were reopened to the public on Friday amid the global coronavirus pandemic that has affected more than 700,000 people and claimed the lives of at least 35,000 in the United States.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced that beaches and parks throughout Duval County would open with certain restrictions.

The beaches will be open for four hours in the morning, starting at 6 a.m and then again from 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Residents will not be allowed to use the beach to sunbathe, but surfing and swimming are permitted.

Florida has reported 24753 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to official estimates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfloridafloridabeachescoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
LIST: States that plan to begin reopening by May 1
Hospitals, Bill Gates targets of coronavirus-fueled conspiracy theories
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
Head-on collision kills 1-year-old, other driver flees scene
Alex Bregman joins volunteers at Houston food distribution event
Business owners prioritize safety and financial stability
Oh, baby! Twin girls weigh in at combined 18 pounds
Person shot inside SE Houston home while sleeping
Waco siege: The raid, aftermath and legacy
Show More
Men targeted, shot at as they exit apartment complex
ABC13's Morning News for April 18, 2020
Man found lying in pool of blood on Buffalo Speedway
Chauncy Glover shares journey after recovering from COVID-19
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
More TOP STORIES News