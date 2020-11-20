crime stoppers

NE Houston food store clerk pistol-whipped during early November robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for the man who pistol-whipped a store clerk during an armed robbery in northeast Houston earlier this month.

It happened early on Nov. 7 at a grocery store in the 8700 block of Mesa Drive.

The man approached the clerk while holding a handgun and demanded money from the cash registers, according to Houston police. The man hit the clerk and forced him to walk to an enclosed area where the registers were located and remove money from the drawers.

The clerk was hit multiple times by the robber during the ordeal.

The clerk suffered cuts to his eye and nose during the attack before the robber ran away.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 6 feet tall with a slim build.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charges and/or the arrest of the suspect in this case. You can report tips anonymously by calling 713.222.TIPS (8477) or online at crime-stoppers.org.
