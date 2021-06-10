Traffic

SH-225 eastbound near Scarborough reopens after major crash involving 18-wheeler

Jackknifed 18-wheeler blocking SH-225 after major crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than two hours after a major accident involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 225 halted traffic late Thursday morning, drivers were on the move again.

The outbound mainlanes of the freeway near Scarborough reopened just before 12:30 p.m. after being closed since approximately 10 a.m.

After the crash, a view from SkyEye showed the jackknifed big rig sitting in the middle of the freeway with busted fuel tanks and diesel fuel on the ground.

Traffic behind the crash on 225 at the time was diverted off the freeway.

Before the lanes could reopen, crews had to place a drying agent on the ground to remove the fuel.

It's not clear what led to the crash or if there were any injuries.

