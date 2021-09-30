face mask

Police arrest suspect who stabbed Jack in the Box manager over request to wear mask

Man stabbed Jack in the Box manager over mask, police say

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Months after a Jack in the Box manager was stabbed for asking a customer to wear a face mask or leave, the accused attacker has been arrested.

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 17, around 8 p.m. at the Jack in the Box located at 1503 W. League City Parkway.

Police said the suspect, 53-year-old James Henry Schulz, walked in the restaurant without a face mask and was told he needed to have one in order to be served or use the drive-thru.

"[Schulz] belligerently refused and said they did not want to serve him because he was homeless and began yelling that he would be contacting his attorney as he was filming with his cell phone," said League City police chief Gary Ratliff during the investigation.

Surveillance video released by the police department shows the manager holding up the store's written policy as he escorts Schulz out the door. But seconds after turning his back, Schulz steps back into the restaurant, runs after the manager and attacks him with what appeared to be a pocketknife, according to investigators.

The manager was stabbed three times in the arm and upper torso. He was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Schulz was arrested on Sept. 29 after a tip led authorities to him inside 2-A-Day sports bar in the 10500 block of the Pearland Parkway. It was later determined that he had been living in a tent near the 1000 block of Pearland Parkway.

He has now been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

READ ALSO: Maskless woman arrested in Galveston day after mandate lifted
"This is what they'll do to you," a woman who claims to be 65 yells out as she's confronted by a Galveston police officer. See how a call over her refusal to wear a mask unfolds on body camera.

