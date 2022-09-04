2 killed in Jack in the Box drive-thru after vehicle slams into truck due to wet roads, police say

Investigators said after the truck struck another car in the parking lot, it rolled over and hit a trash bin structure.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed after their truck lost control due to slippery roads and crashed into a Jack in the Box parking lot, according to La Marque police.

The La Marque Police Department said a truck headed west at a high speed on FM 1765 lost control and sideswiped another vehicle before careening into the parking lot of the Jack in the Box in the 4300 block of FM 1765 at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Sgt. Richard Hernandez said both passengers in the truck were pronounced dead on the scene.

Those in the other car were taken to the hospital as a precaution, Hernandez said.

Police said at this point, speeding on a rain-slick road appears to be what led to the fatal crash.

The identities of those killed were not released as officials continued the investigation.