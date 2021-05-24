Jack in the Box teen employee shot after refusing to give attempted robbery suspect money

teen shot

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is still on the loose after shooting a teenage employee during an attempted robbery at a Jack in the Box in Crosby early Saturday morning.

Malacheye Simpson, 18, was working the graveyard shift at the fast food restaurant on FM 2100 when an armed robber wearing a hood walked into the building.

"I felt someone come up behind me, and I look back and it's this dude with a hood, and I see his gun and he starts talking crazy, like give me your register," said Simpson.

Simpson said he refused, and that's when a physical fight between the two began. Both Simpson and the suspect ended up outside, where the teen took a bullet to the chest.

Below is an image of the suspect taken from a surveillance camera.



"When I was on the ground bleeding and stuff, I thought that was the end," Simpson told Eyewitness News from his bed in the ICU. "I was trying to focus on breathing, and then I was thinking of all the people I would leave behind if I died."

The bullet damaged his diaphragm, kidney, intestine and colon, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information on who the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS, or call the Harris County Sherriff's Office.

