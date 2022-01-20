Politics

Jan. 6 committee requests interview with Ivanka Trump

EMBED <>More Videos

Inside the Insurrection: NatGeo photographer documents Capitol siege

WASHINGTON -- The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is asking Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, to voluntarily cooperate with its investigation.

The committee sent a letter Thursday requesting a meeting in early February asking to discuss her father's actions, including a telephone call they say she witnessed as he tried to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence to reject the 2020 election results, among other issues. Ivanka Trump was an adviser to her father in the White House.

"Testimony obtained by the Committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill," wrote the committee chairman, Bennie Thompson.

The committee issued subpoenas earlier this week to Rudy Giuliani and other members of Trump's legal team who filed bogus legal challenges to the 2020 election that fueled the lie that race had been stolen from the former president.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpus capitolgovernmentu.s. & worldcongressivanka trump
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3 teens found dead in Crosby home identified
Woman stopped at intersection robbed when man punches window
Winter returns after tonight's cold front passes
Here's how you can break into Houston's aerospace industry
Family wants teen's bond revoked in alleged love triangle murder
Woman bites another woman before sparking SWAT standoff, deputies say
Jury selection begins in federal trial over George Floyd's death
Show More
Mom infected with COVID while pregnant with 6th child and later dies
FBI issues new warning on QR codes
How do Harris County judges set bond? Legal expert explains
Data shows hate crimes against Jewish community to increase in 2022
What does it mean for COVID-19 to be endemic?
More TOP STORIES News