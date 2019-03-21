ITC Deer Park issues shelter-in-place for personnel due to elevated Benzene levels

WE ARE MONITORING : ITC facility in Deer Park has an on site increase in benzene readings. They issued a shelter in place for industrial area immediately around the facility. No residential communities are impacted at this time. Active monitoring happening outside that area. pic.twitter.com/GTTZJ9ZstN — Francisco Sanchez (@DisasterPIO) March 21, 2019

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- A shelter-in-place has been issued for personnel at the ITC Deer Park facility, where tanks burned for days, due to elevated levels of Benzene.An odor may be noticeable to the community.Harris County Office of Emergency Management public information officer Francisco Sanchez said that the shelter-in-place is only for the industrial area immediately around the facility. No residential communities are impacted by the shelter-in-place, Sanchez tweeted.The Houston Fire Department's hazardous materials units are responding to the scene.According to a message from the Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) system, an incident occurred at the facility, located at 1943 Independence Parkway, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday."All personnel south of Tidal Road between ITC and north of Highway 225 should take shelter-in-place precautions immediately," the message said.The elevated Benzene levels are due to the fire that burned as many as eight tanks from Sunday to Wednesday, creating concern about the air quality from residents in the area due to the thick, black smoke from the fire.The tanks were all extinguished early Wednesday morning, with a flare-up that was contained within about 30 seconds occurring later in the day, the city's government Twitter account said.ITC is working with local officials to resolve the issue as soon as possible, the CAER message said.