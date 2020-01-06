Islamic religious leader arrested in Fort Bend County for sex crimes

Media: We are holding a press conference today at 10 a.m. regarding the arrest of a local Islamic religious leader for sex crimes. Press conference will be held in our Media Room at 1840 Richmond Parkway. We will live-stream it via Facebook live. Media personnel only. pic.twitter.com/rT43h94fYj — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) January 6, 2020

An Islamic religious leader has been arrested for sex crimes in Fort Bend County.A tweet from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says the leader is local, but no other details have been provided.At this time, there is no other information on the arrest or the name of the suspect.A press conference on the arrest has been scheduled for 10 a.m.