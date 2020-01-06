Islamic religious leader arrested in Fort Bend County for sex crimes

An Islamic religious leader has been arrested for sex crimes in Fort Bend County.

A tweet from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says the leader is local, but no other details have been provided.

At this time, there is no other information on the arrest or the name of the suspect.

A press conference on the arrest has been scheduled for 10 a.m.

