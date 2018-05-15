Deputies investigate after man on Facebook claims Cypress gas station has 2-way mirror in bathroom

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies say allegations of a two-way mirror in a Cypress gas station bathroom are false. (KTRK)

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies say allegations of a two-way mirror in a Cypress gas station bathroom are false.

A man posted on Facebook this week falsely claiming the bathroom had a two-way mirror inside, allowing employees to watch customers.

"He's probably seen a lot of movies or something and he's just making up stuff," a gas station employee said.

On Tuesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said it examined the mirror with the station's owner and determined it is not a two-way mirror.



The man who created the viral post went on to say that because he didn't see a gap between his finger and the reflection, that meant the mirror could allow someone on the other side to see inside the bathroom.

Employees at Telge Express learned about the post when a deputy came in asking to check out their bathroom. Investigators quickly learned the allegations were wrong and the mirrors were of the ordinary variety.

The sheriff's office even called the allegation false in a tweet to help counter the inaccurate post, which has been shared more than 6,000 times.

Experts said the so-called fingernail test for two-way mirrors isn't always accurate. You'd have better luck tapping on the glass and listening for a hollow sound, or turning out the lights and checking for someone staring back at you from the other side, they said.

In any case, the employees at Telge Express just want everyone who read the false post to know they're not trying to watch customers in the bathroom.

After an alarming allegation on Facebook, deputies say they inspected a mirror at a Cypress gas station.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gas stationinvestigationsocial mediafacebookCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News