IRS offering incentive pay to thousands of employees if they return to work

The ABC7 I-Team has been contacted about problems getting coronaviruas stimulus package payments as the first wave of checks go out.

WASHINGTON -- The Internal Revenue Service is asking thousands of employees to voluntarily return to work.The IRS said it needs more workers on-site to perform what it calls essential functions, including opening mail and processing paper returns.It's all to help get taxpayers their refunds.The IRS said it will follow social distancing guidelines and require masks.It will also get personal protective equipment, or PPE, for workers.The agency is also offering incentive pay for returning workers.It's been busy lately sending out millions of stimulus checks to Americans while also processing tax refunds, in addition to other typical tasks.